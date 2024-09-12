Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur was charged by the Football Association over an alleged misconduct breach for a remark made on Uruguayan TV about team-mate Son Heung-min.

The Uruguay international had been asked in June by the host of the Canal 10 show for a Spurs player's shirt, to which he replied: "Sonny's? It could be Sonny's cousin too as they all look the same."

British anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out said on Thursday it had received a "significant number" of complaints related to the comment.

Bentancur apologised to the South Korea international and Spurs skipper, who said his team-mate had "made a mistake".

A statement from the FA said Bentancur had been charged with an alleged breach of its rules in relation to a media interview.