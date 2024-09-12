CULTURE
UNESCO 'deeply concerned' about possible looting from Sudan museums
The UN cultural agency says it is "deeply concerned about the recent reports of possible looting and damage of several museums and heritage institutions in Sudan ... by armed groups."
The National Museum, which opened in the 1970s, has been home to more than 2,700 objects including some important pieces from the ancient Egyptian Pharaonic dynasties and Nubian culture. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
September 12, 2024

The UN cultural agency raised the alarm over reports of armed groups looting several museums and heritage institutions in civil war-wracked Sudan.

"UNESCO is deeply concerned about the recent reports of possible looting and damage of several museums and heritage institutions in Sudan, including the National Museum, by armed groups," it said on Thursday.

It said it had been monitoring the impact of fighting on Sudan's heritage, cultural institutions and artists since hostilities broke out in 2023.

"In recent weeks, this threat to culture appears to have reached an unprecedented level, with reports of looting of museums, heritage and archaeological sites and private collections."

It said it was particularly concerned by reports of looting at the National Museum of Sudan, as well as the Khalifa House Museum in Omdurman and Nyala Museum in South Darfur.

The National Museum, which opened in the 1970s, has been home to more than 2,700 objects including some important pieces from the ancient Egyptian Pharaonic dynasties and Nubian culture.

"UNESCO reiterates its call upon the public and the art market involved in the trade of cultural property in the region and worldwide to refrain from acquiring or taking part in the import, export or transfer of ownership of cultural property from Sudan," it said.

The agency said it was planning training in Cairo for members of law enforcement and the judiciary of Sudan's neighbouring countries by the end of the year.

War has raged since April 2023 between the army, under the country's de facto ruler Abdel Fattah al Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which are commanded by Burhan's former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo.

Since the start of fighting, UNESCO says it has supported emergency measures in five other Sudanese archaeological museums, including packing "endangered collections" and preparing "safe havens" for them.

SOURCE:AFP
