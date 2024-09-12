The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) said six staffers were killed in Israeli air strikes on a UN-run school in central Gaza.

At least 18 people were killed in two air strikes on al-Jaouni School in the Nuseirat refugee camp late on Wednesday, according to local health authorities.

Among the victims was the manager of the UNRWA shelter, the UN agency said.

"This is the highest death toll among our staff in a single incident," UNRWA said.

Wednesday's Israeli attack was the fifth to have hit the school, where around 12,000 displaced civilians have sheltered, since Oct. 7, 2023.

"No one is safe in Gaza No one is spared," UNRWA said. "Schools and other civilian infrastructure must be protected at all times, they are not a target."

Targeting civilians