Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has emphasised the importance of strengthening and institutionalising strategic cooperation between Türkiye and Uzbekistan during a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart, Bakhtiyor Saidov, in Tashkent.

Fidan highlighted the significance of bolstering ties, not only for both countries but also for the wider Turkic world.

"There is a great will from our leaders to institutionalise the cooperation and take it further," said Fidan on Thurday, calling for enhanced collaboration to address modern challenges.

The talks followed the third meeting of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, held in Ankara in June, which Fidan described as a "historic turning point."

He said the meeting resulted in important decisions aimed at advancing bilateral relations.

‘Road Map’ for cooperation