Suat Eygi, father of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, who was killed by Israeli soldiers, has expressed his disappointment at the US government's tolerance of arbitrary killings.

"I was very happy to learn that our state is pursuing the arbitrary murder and opening an investigation, and I hope we expect the same from the American government," Eygi said.

Eygi, who lives in the US, met with his relatives and friends at his father's house in Altinkum neighbourhood of Didim district of Aydin and accepted condolences.

Eygi stated that Aysenur was a wonderful person and said: "Aysenur was sensitive to human rights, nature and everything. She travelled to Brazil, Australia, Mexico for nature, and all over the world for people, wherever there was a need... Aysenur was a special person."

"America is usually quick to respond to injustices or killings that affect its citizens in any country. But when it comes to Israel, there seems to be an effort to avoid the issue. But I want to believe that the US will listen to the conscience of its people," he further commented.

"She pursued her ideals"

"Ayse was just 10 months old when we moved to America, where she grew up, studied, and became a citizen. As such, the American government bears a responsibility as well, and I hope it will demonstrate the same level of sensitivity."

He also reflected on Aysenur’s dedication, explaining that she had been a human rights advocate since childhood.

Eygi described how, despite a good education in the US and the opportunity to live a comfortable life, she chose to pursue her ideals and leave everything behind to go to the Middle East, demonstrating her strong idealism.