Israeli Army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi has set a December deadline to submit his resignation over the failure to prevent Hamas' October 7 raid on southern Israeli military sites and settlements that caught Israeli intelligence and army off guard, local media reported.

Israel's Channel 12 broadcaster said Halevi decided to quit at the end of this year, pending the conclusion of investigations into the Israeli military's failure to respond effectively to the Hamas blitzkrieg.

Halevi disclosed his plan to step down during a conversation with his associates, indicating that he believes the end of the year is an appropriate time to announce his resignation, Channel 12 said .

The media report claimed that by the end of December, the Israeli army is expected to have completed its preparations for an all-out war with Lebanon.

According to Times of Israel, the army dismissed Channel 12's report on the resignation date of Halevi as "baseless."

Despite the denial, speculation of Halevi's departure continues to intensify.

Halevi's possible resignation comes after Brigadier General Yossi Sariel, the commander of the Israeli army's notorious intelligence Unit 8200, announced his resignation over failure to prevent the October 7 events.

Sariel is one of seven top officials, including the Israeli army’s senior officials, who resigned after facing criticism for failing to warn Israel of the Hamas plan and incursions.

Sariel was appointed as the unit commander in February 2021, the Israeli website Walla said.

Resignations continue

In the last three months, the Israeli army's Gaza Division commander, Brigadier General Avi Rosenfeld, the head of the Shin Bet security agency's Southern District, and an intelligence officer in the Gaza division have all resigned for the same reason.