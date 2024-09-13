For her 26th birthday in July, human rights activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi gathered friends for a bonfire at one of her favorite places, a sandy beach in Seattle where green-and-white ferries cruise across the dark, flat water and osprey fish overhead.

On Wednesday night, hundreds of people travelled to the same beach in grief, love and anger to mourn her. Eygi was shot in the head and killed by Israeli soldiers last Friday in the occupied West Bank, where she had gone to protest and bear witness to Palestinian suffering.

"I can't imagine what she felt like in her last moments, lying alone under the olive trees," one of her friends, Kelsie Nabass, told the crowd at the vigil. "What did she think of? And did she know all of us would show up here tonight, for her?"

As the sun set on Wednesday, turning the sky on the horizon a pale orange, friends recalled Eygi as open, engaging, funny and devoted. The crowd spilled beyond a large rectangle of small black, red, green and white Palestinian flags staked in the sand to mark the venue for the vigil.

Many attendees wore traditional checked scarves — keffiyehs — in support of the Palestinian cause and carried photographs of Eygi in her graduation cap. They laid roses, sunflowers or carnations at a memorial where battery-operated candles spelled out her name in the sand.

Several described becoming fast friends with her last spring during the occupied "Liberated Zone" protest against Israel's war on Gaza at the University of Washington.

Yoseph Ghazal said she introduced herself as "Baklava," a name she sometimes used on messaging apps, reflective of her love of the sweet Mediterranean dessert.

Eygi, who attended Seattle schools and graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in psychology this year, helped negotiate with the administration on behalf of the protesters at the encampment, which was part of a broader campus movement against the Gaza war.

"She felt so strongly and loved humanity, loved people, loved life so much that she just wanted to help as many as she could," Juliette Majid, 26, now a doctoral student at North Carolina State University, said in an interview.