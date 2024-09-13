Washington DC — Ukraine war risks descending into a protracted "war of attrition," a noted expert has warned, raising concerns that the West may have already begun to lose the political resolve needed to sustain its support for Kiev.

"There are so many variables at play that I can only say that the likelihood of a swift and complete success by Ukraine is the least probable case here," Constanze Stelzenmuller, director of the Center on the United States and Europe at Brookings Institute, said on Thursday.

"The most probable scenario is a continued, long-lasting war of attrition, in which we don't muster the energy to give Ukraine what it needs because we don’t have the political capital for it," Constanze, who specialises in transatlantic foreign and security policy and strategy, said during an event organised by Brookings Foreign Policy programme, adding that Russia also doesn't have the political capital for it.

The former lawyer and journalist said that there are many ways the West could prevent an outright Russian swift victory, but warned the war of attrition could deal a major blow to Europe's fabric.

"If we do let that happen, if we allow things to slide and if we allow path dependencies to happen, then that will do a great deal of damage to the fabric of European and Western democracy," Constanze noted.

Last month, Ukraine launched a major incursion into Russia's Kursk region, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying it was aimed at creating a buffer zone.

On Thursday, Russia claimed to have retaken 10 villages in the region, with Zelenskyy conceding that Russia launched its own counter-offensive in Kursk.

Western powers are under immense pressure from Zelenskyy who wants Ukraine to be allowed to use long-range missiles against Russia.

But President Vladimir Putin has warned that the West would be directly fighting with Russia if it allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western-made long-range missiles, a move he said would alter the nature and scope of the war.

Zelenskyy wants to use Western missiles including long-range US ATACMS and British Storm Shadows deep into Russian territory to limit Moscow's ability to launch attacks.

On Friday, leaders of both US and UK will meet in Washington DC to discuss Zelenskyy's demands.

