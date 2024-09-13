A forensic medical report obtained by Anadolu has provided new insights into the death of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish American activist who was shot dead by the Israeli military on September 6 in the occupied West Bank.

Eygi, 26, was participating in a peaceful march on Mount Abu Sbeih in Beita in Nablus, when she was struck by a gunshot to the head fired by Israeli military forces, according to the report released by the Palestinian Ministry of Justice.

Dr. Rayyan al-Ali, the director of the Forensic Medicine Institute at an-Najah National University, conducted the preliminary external examination at Rafidia Surgical Hospital on behalf of the Public Prosecution in Nablus.

Eygi was transported to the hospital by ambulance at 2:06 p.m. on Friday, September 6, 2024. Upon arrival, she was found having no vital signs, in cardiac arrest with dilated and fixed pupils.

A preliminary examination revealed “a gunshot entry wound on the left side of her head, behind the left ear, with brain tissue protruding through the wound.”

“Despite immediate endotracheal intubation and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, she was declared dead at 2:35 p.m.”

Related 'She had such a drive for justice': Vigil in Seattle for Aysenur Ezgi Eygi

'Tears, bruises in the brain'

A non-contrast CT scan showed a penetrating gunshot wound through the posterior left side of the brain, affecting the cerebellum, medulla oblongata, and base of the skull, “with no exit wound or fragments found.”

The projectile further caused “multiple fragments causing random tears and bruises in the brain, subarachnoid haemorrhage, subdural hematoma, and pneumocranium.”

The body was subsequently transferred to the Forensic Medicine Institute at an-Najah National University for further examination and autopsy.

The report showed that Eygi “was in good nutritional and muscular condition.”

“Bruising on the left side of the forehead and lateral aspect of the left eye indicated trauma consistent with impact with the ground at the moment of being struck by the projectile.”