Hundreds of villagers in Myanmar waded or swam through chin-high waters, fleeing severe floods around the remote capital Naypyidaw, as Vietnam began clearing up after Typhoon Yagi.

A swathe of northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar have been battling floods and landslides in the wake of Typhoon Yagi, which dumped a colossal deluge of rain when it hit the region last weekend.

Myanmar's national fire service on Friday confirmed the new death toll, up from 17, while more than 50,000 people have been forced from their homes.

"We walked through neck-high water this morning," one woman told AFP at Sin Thay village.

"We are very hungry and thirsty. It been about three days we don't have food."

Soldiers rescued residents of flooded villages in the complex network of rivers and creeks surrounding the sprawling, low-rise capital, with some forced to wade through deep muddy brown waters.

Houses and nearby banana and sugarcane plantations were all submerged.

"This is the very first time I have experienced such a flood," another man said near the village, where people had gathered near a small bridge.

"We didn't have time to prepare. It was a very scary experience."

State media said flooding in the area around the capital had caused landslides and destroyed electricity towers, buildings, roads, bridges, and houses.

In Mandalay region, one group of villagers rode elephants to reach dry land, in footage posted on social media.

Related Vietnam death toll nears 200 amid flash floods, landslides

Hanoi clear-up