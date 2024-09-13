India's Adani Group has denied involvement in a money laundering and securities fraud probe that reportedly saw the freezing of more than $310 million in funds stowed in Swiss bank accounts.

US short-seller Hindenburg Research, a longtime critic of the Indian conglomerate, cited court records reported on by Swiss media outlet Gotham City in making the claim on X on Thursday night.

"Swiss authorities have frozen more than $310 million in funds across multiple Swiss bank accounts as part of a money laundering and securities forgery investigation into Adani," Hindenburg said.

The firm added that prosecutors in the case had established that an "Adani frontman" channelled funds through the British Virgin Islands, Mauritius and Bermuda -- nations known as popular intermediaries for opaque financial transactions -- to invest in Adani stocks.

Adani Group quickly rejected the allegations, calling them "preposterous" and "baseless".