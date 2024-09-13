Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralised a senior PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources have said.

Azad Akinci, codenamed Adil Mardin, who was responsible for the terror group's activities in the Makhmur camp, was neutralised in an operation conducted in Makhmur, northern Iraq, on Friday.

Türkiye sought the terrorist with a red notice. Akinci was imprisoned in Türkiye for a while on charges of carrying out activities and propaganda on behalf of the terrorist organisation.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.