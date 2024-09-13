Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK terrorist in Northern Iraq
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Others
Turkish intelligence neutralises senior PKK terrorist in Northern Iraq
Turkish security forces strike another major blow to the PKK terrorist organisation, which has been responsible for over 40,000 deaths during its more than 40-year terror campaign.
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
September 13, 2024

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralised a senior PKK/KCK terrorist in northern Iraq, security sources have said.

Azad Akinci, codenamed Adil Mardin, who was responsible for the terror group's activities in the Makhmur camp, was neutralised in an operation conducted in Makhmur, northern Iraq, on Friday.

Türkiye sought the terrorist with a red notice. Akinci was imprisoned in Türkiye for a while on charges of carrying out activities and propaganda on behalf of the terrorist organisation.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

RECOMMENDED

In its over 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people.

The terrorist PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

RelatedTürkiye ‘neutralises’  27 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq in last 4 days
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead