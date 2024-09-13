TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Aysenur Ezgi Eygi's body arrives in Türkiye for burial
Eygi, 26, was killed on September 6 during a peaceful protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus.
Aysenur Ezgi Eygi's body arrives in Türkiye for burial
Turkish diplomatic missions in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem coordinated the transfer of Eygi's body from Tel Aviv to Baku before the final journey to Türkiye. / Photo: AA / AA
Zulal SemaZulal Sema
September 13, 2024

The body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish American activist killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank last week, arrived in Istanbul via Azerbaijan.

A Turkish Airlines plane brought Eygi's body to the Istanbul Airport, where a ceremony was held on Friday.

Ambassador Ayse Sozen Usluer, Istanbul representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, and other Turkish officials attended the event. Her body, wrapped in the Turkish flag, was received by a military squad at the airport.

Following the ceremony, Eygi's body was flown to Izmir for burial in Aydin on Saturday, southwestern Türkiye.

RECOMMENDED

Eygi, 26, was killed on September 6 during a peaceful protest against illegal Israeli settlements near Nablus. Turkish diplomatic missions in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem coordinated the transfer of Eygi's body from Tel Aviv to Baku before the final journey to Türkiye.

Türkiye also launched investigation into the killing under domestic law on Thursday.

RelatedNew forensic report details Israeli killing of human rights activist Eygi
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead