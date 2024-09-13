The Israeli military has admitted to killing Turkish-American rights activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, says a senior US official.

"We note that the Israeli Defense Forces have completed their preliminary investigation in which they found they were at fault," US National Security Spokesperson John Kirby told a press briefing on Thursday.

His statement was followed by an autopsy report that has laid bare the Israeli military claim that one of its soldiers might have 'unintentionally' killed the activist in the occupied West Bank on September 6.

The report prepared by the Palestinian Authority says the trajectory of the bullet that killed Eygi shows she was shot directly in the head.

Dr Rayyan al-Ali, the director of the Forensic Medicine Institute at an-Najah National University, conducted the preliminary external examination at Rafidia Surgical Hospital on behalf of the Public Prosecution in Nablus.

The forensic report attributed Eygi's death "to haemorrhage, oedema, and rupture of brain tissue caused by the penetrating gunshot wound".

The projectile was described as "fragmented and stable, with a trajectory inside the cranial cavity travelling from left to right in a nearly straight path".

Earlier, the Israeli military said that it had 'likely' killed Eygi.

Eyewitnesses and new video evidence have also refuted Israel's account of the 26-year-old activist in the occupied West Bank, in an investigation report by The Washington Post that she was shot more than 30 minutes after the peak of confrontations in Beita.

Additionally, the investigation found that Eygi was shot approximately 20 minutes after protesters had moved down the main road, over 182 metres away from the Israeli forces.

An Israeli activist, Jonathan Pollak, recalled that one of the soldiers on the roof was “training his gun in our direction".