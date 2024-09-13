Amid concerns over population aging, Chinese lawmakers Friday approved raising the retirement age of public workers, state media reported.

The retirement age for men will be gradually raised from 60 to 63 in the course of 15 years starting next year, according to a decision by the Standing Committee of China’s 14th National P eople's Congress.

For women cadres and women blue-collar workers, it added, the age will be raised from 55 to 58, and from 50 to 55, respectively.

It is the first time since the 1950s that China has approved a change in the retirement age for public workers.

Concluding its 11th session Friday, the committee said that beginning in 2030, “the minimum year of basic pension contributions required to receive monthly benefits will be gradually raised from 15 years to 20 years at the pace of an increase of six months annually.”