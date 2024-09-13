WORLD
2 MIN READ
China approves 'gradual' rise in retirement age of public workers
Gradual increase in age limit to begin next year, planned for 63 for men, while in 2 categories for women, 55 and 58.
China approves 'gradual' rise in retirement age of public workers
In this Sept. 9, 2013 photo, Dong Linhua, 59, works at his workshop in Shanghai. "I heard that the authorities might postpone the age of the retirement, but I sure hope not, since I've already worked for almost 42 years," says Dong. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) / Others
By Staff Reporter
September 13, 2024

Amid concerns over population aging, Chinese lawmakers Friday approved raising the retirement age of public workers, state media reported.

The retirement age for men will be gradually raised from 60 to 63 in the course of 15 years starting next year, according to a decision by the Standing Committee of China’s 14th National P eople's Congress.

For women cadres and women blue-collar workers, it added, the age will be raised from 55 to 58, and from 50 to 55, respectively.

It is the first time since the 1950s that China has approved a change in the retirement age for public workers.

Concluding its 11th session Friday, the committee said that beginning in 2030, “the minimum year of basic pension contributions required to receive monthly benefits will be gradually raised from 15 years to 20 years at the pace of an increase of six months annually.”

RECOMMENDED

Health authorities urge marriage at ‘appropriate’ ages

Meanwhile, Chinese health authorities have urged people to marry and have children “at an appropriate age.”

It came amid Beijing’s efforts to create a “more childbearing-friendly society” as the world’s second-largest populated nation has seen a fall in new births.

The National Health Commission “will focus more efforts on advocating marriage and childbirth at appropriate ages, as well as optimal childbearing practices,” said Yu Xuejun, deputy head of the commission.

“It will call for shared parenting responsibilities between spouses, aiming to gu ide young people toward positive perspectives on marriage, childbirth, and family, fostering a new culture of marriage and childbearing,” said Yu.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead