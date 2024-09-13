WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gaza polio campaign is 'massive success' amid ongoing Israeli war: WHO
Despite challenging conditions, including widespread displacement and damage due to ongoing conflict, the campaign managed to reach children across Gaza, including hard-to-reach areas.
Gaza polio campaign is 'massive success' amid ongoing Israeli war: WHO
A fresh campaign to provide a needed second dose is due to begin in about four weeks in Gaza, besieged for over 11 months. / Photo: AA / AA
By Emir Isci
September 13, 2024

The World Health Organization chief has hailed the success of the first phase of a giant polio vaccination campaign in war-ravaged Gaza after more than 560,000 children received a first dose.

"This is a massive success amidst a tragic daily reality of life across Gaza," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday on X, formerly Twitter.

Disease has spread with Gaza lying in ruins and the majority of its 2.4 million residents forced to flee their homes due to Israel's military assault - often taking refuge in cramped and unsanitary conditions.

After the first confirmed polio case in 25 years, a massive vaccination effort began on September 1 targeting at least 90 percent of children under 10, aided by localised "humanitarian pauses" in fighting.

The first phase of the campaign, which first brought vaccines to children in central Gaza, then the south, and finally to the hardest-to-reach north of the territory, wrapped up on Thursday.

A fresh campaign to provide a needed second dose is due to begin in about four weeks in Gaza, besieged for over 11 months.

RelatedInternational law: Palestine (not Israel) has the right to defend itself
RECOMMENDED

Vaccination continues

"We admire all the health teams, who conducted this complex operation," Tedros said, also voicing gratitude to the families for turning out in droves to get their children vaccinated against polio.

Poliovirus, most often spread through sewage and contaminated water, is highly infectious. It can cause deformities and paralysis, and is potentially fatal. It mainly affects children under the age of five.

WHO has hailed that area-specific humanitarian pauses were respected, allowing the campaign to go ahead, and has urged a broader halt in fighting to help establish humanitarian corridors and the delivery of desperately needed throughout the war-torn territory.

"Imagine what could be achieved with a ceasefire!" Tedros said.

Israel's relentless war has killed at least 41,118 people in Gaza, according to the territory's health ministry. The UN Human Rights Office says most of the dead have been women or children.

RelatedGaza's economy shrinks to a sixth, West Bank unemployment triples: UN
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead