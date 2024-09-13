The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees said one of its employees was killed by an Israeli sniper in the northern occupied West Bank.

The worker, a sanitation labourer, was shot on the roof of his home.

"An UNRWA sanitation labourer in the northern West Bank was shot and killed on the roof of his home by a sniper yesterday," the agency said on X on Friday.

"This marks the first time an UNRWA staff member was killed in the West Bank in more than 10 years."

"UNRWA mourns the death of a colleague killed overnight in El Far'a Camp, in the northern West Bank," the agency said in a statement.