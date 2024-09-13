India’s top court has freed on bail a prominent opposition leader and chief minister of New Delhi who was arrested nearly six months ago ahead of national elections.

Supreme Court Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted Arvind Kejriwal, 55, bail on Friday because his trial is expected to take time.

Kejriwal waved to supporters and briefly addressed them from his car after leaving the Tihar prison in the Indian capital.

"The government thought that it would weaken my resolve by putting me in prison. I have emerged much more potent than before. The court has upheld my honesty," he said.

But who is Kejriwal and why is he on trial?

Kejriwal is one of India's most influential politicians of the past decade and a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He is a former senior tax official who won the Ramon Magsaysay Award, often called Asia's Nobel Prize, in 2006 for leading a right-to-information movement and helping the poor fight corruption.

The 55-year-old launched the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), or Common Man’s Party in 2012, and is currently its leader. The party governs New Delhi, and also runs Punjab state.

The party’s symbol — a broom — and its promise to sweep the administration of graft struck a chord with New Delhi’s residents, fed up with runaway inflation and slow economic growth.

Kejriwal was initially arrested in March, weeks before the national elections, by the financial crime-fighting agency for alleged corruption in awarding liquor licences.

The government agencies accused Kejriwal’s party and ministers of accepting 1 billion rupees ($12 million) in bribes from a liquor distributor nearly two years ago in return for revising a liquor sales policy in New Delhi, allowing private companies greater profits.

He denied the accusations and called them a political conspiracy.

Before his arrest, Kejriwal had ignored multiple summons from the Enforcement Directorate that investigates money laundering.

Kejriwal, had repeatedly told election rallies that if he was corrupt "then there is no one in this world who is honest".