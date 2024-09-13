With only about 50 days to go, the upcoming United States presidential election remains a tossup. The recent debate did little to change that, particularly for pro-Palestinian voters.

As the massacre in Gaza reaches its 11th month and protests against the US's role in funding Israel's atrocities continue nationwide, many voters tuned into the debate to find out who would pledge to make real changes to US war policy.

But the results were disappointing.

The debate, held in Pennsylvania between Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, offered little hope for those seeking significant shifts in US policy towards Israel.

Additionally, there was little to no mention of Palestinian suffering over the past year. Instead, the biggest dispute was about who is a bigger supporter of Israel and its "right to defend itself."

At the end of the debate, one thing was certain: both candidates will continue to support Israel by any means necessary.

Kamala Harris faced criticism on social media for repeating the fake news about mass rape by Hamas on October 7 on national TV, while an estimated 67.1 million people watched her speech.

In further remarks, she dehumanised Palestinian men as she narrowed down the term "innocent" to only children and women.

Harris was also the only candidate to mention the idea of a two-state solution, though this was overshadowed by her overall support for Israel.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, reaffirmed his commitment to Israel and criticised Harris for not being a strong enough supporter of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As the debate concluded, one question came to mind: How do pro-Palestine voters evaluate who to vote for?

Here are some of the responses from US voters to TRT World.

Green Party surge?

After the debate, one of the largest Muslim political action communities, the Muslim American Public Affairs Council (PAC), endorsed the Green Party's candidate, Dr Jill Stein.

On behalf of the group, Khoudr Zaarour, said on September 12, "We have long sought meaningful engagement with all political parties, assessing candidates not by their words but by their actions. We ask one critical question: do they really listen to the Muslim community?"

And he answered, "Unfortunately, both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump have shown us that they do not."

Representative Zarrour also said, "We sought to address the atrocities in Palestine, as the majority of Americans, including many within the Democratic base, demand an end to the Israeli war on Gaza, a halt to the flow of American weapons used to commit unspeakable acts, and accountability for those who perpetuate those horrors."

However, Harris has not expressed any plans to change the administration's current pro-Israel stance "while turning a blind eye to the oppression of the Palestinian people," he added.

"In contrast, Dr Jill Stein represents leadership that our community has long sought. She has not only spoken for Palestinian rights but has traveled this nation to amplify our voices, to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us, and to include us in her vision for a just and equitable future."

Kamala on decline

Speaking to TRT World, Soraya Burhani, a representative from Georgia Muslims and Allies for Peace (GMA4P), said she will not vote for Kamala Harris. "We want Harris to move further on Gaza - and we have created a campaign."