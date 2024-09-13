A military court in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has handed down death sentences to 37 people, including three Americans, after convicting them on charges of taking part in a coup attempt.

"The court pronounces the harshest sentence: the death penalty," court president Freddy Ehume said on Friday, following the trial of 51 people that began in early June.

The defendants, who also included a Briton, Belgian, Canadian and several Congolese, can appeal the verdict on charges that included terrorism, murder and criminal association. Fourteen people were acquitted in the trial.

Six people were killed during the botched coup attempt led by the little-known opposition figure Christian Malanga in May that targeted the presidential palace and a close ally of President Felix Tshisekedi. Malanga was fatally shot while resisting arrest soon after live-streaming the attack on his social media, the Congolese army said.

Malanga's 21-year-old son Marcel Malanga, who is a US citizen, and two other Americans were convicted in the the attack. His mother, Brittney Sawyer, has said her son is innocent and was simply following his father, who considered himself president of a shadow government in exile.

Related Americans involved in failed DRC coup as army thwarts plot

The other Americans were Tyler Thompson Jr, who flew to Africa from Utah with the younger Malanga for what his family believed was a vacation, and Benjamin Reuben Zalman-Polun, 36, who is reported to have known Christian Malanga through a gold mining company.