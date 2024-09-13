The head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin and Palestinian group Hamas' political bureau leaders have discussed the most recent developments in Gaza.

Kalin and Hamas leaders met in Ankara on Friday to discuss the latest developments in the Israel-Palestine ceasefire negotiations and the exchange of hostages, according to information obtained from officials.

During the meeting, Kalin and the Hamas leaders addressed the need for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, which has been plagued by a humanitarian crisis.

They also discussed further steps that could be taken to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israel complicating ceasefire process