South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed Washington's support for two permanent seats for African nations on the UN Security Council, but said refusing them veto rights would make them "second-class citizens".

On Thursday, the United States said it supported creating two permanent seats for Africa but they should not wield veto power over council resolutions, unlike the current permanent members —Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

Not having a continent of 1.3 billion people represented on the Security Council diminishes the role of the United Nations, Ramaphosa said at a press conference on Friday .

However, refusing them the same rights as the other permanent members "means that we become second-class citizens once again", he said.

'Serious participation'

"We demand and require that we should have serious participation on the UN Security Council," Ramaphosa said.