Moscow knows that the West has made a decision on whether to allow Ukraine to attack Russia with long-range missiles and has informed Kiev, the TASS news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Saturday.

Ryabkov did not clarify what the purported decision was, but said that since Moscow's verbal warnings to the West against further escalation have not worked, Russia would need to switch to sending signals in different ways.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the West on Friday to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons to expedite an end to the war with Russia and compel Moscow to seek peace, according to the presidency.

Zelenskyy spoke at the opening of the 20th Annual Yalta European Strategy Meeting where he emphasized the importance of deploying Western-provided weapons against Russian positions to counteract intense air strikes.

He noted that current restrictions prohibit the use of the weapons against military targets within Russia.

'Ukraine needs long-range capability'

“Anyone who simply sees on a map where Russia strikes from on a daily basis, where Russia trains its forces and keeps reserves, where it locates military facilities and what logistics it uses – anyone who sees all this, clearly understands why Ukraine needs long-range capability,” said Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader reported that he discussed Ukraine’s request for long-range weapons with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy during meetings in Kiev on September 11.