TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan meets Bosnia's Becirovic, condemns Gaza 'massacre'
Turkish President and Chairman of Bosnia and Herzegovina's Presidential Council met at the Presidential Office in Dolmabahce Palace.
Erdogan meets Bosnia's Becirovic, condemns Gaza 'massacre'
Türkiye and Bosnia and Herzegovina enjoy long-standing relations built on shared cultural and historical ties. / Photo: AA / AA
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
September 14, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted a closed-door meeting with Denis Becirovic, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Presidential Council Chairman at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

The meeting on Saturday began with a formal welcoming ceremony for Becirovic, though no details of their discussions were released. However, both leaders addressed the press afterwards in a joint press conference where Erdogan drew a parallel between Israel's onslaught in Gaza and the genocide in Bosnia during the 1990s.

"Today, we're witnessing in Gaza a massacre similar to the one carried out in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the 1990s," Erdogan stated. He vowed to hold Israel accountable in international courts for the deaths of civilians, including Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American peace activist killed in occupied West Bank, and the more than 41,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

Erdogan emphasised that, like the perpetrators of the 1995 Srebrenica Genocide, those responsible for the bloodshed in Gaza "will be held accountable in international courts."

RECOMMENDED

In his remarks, Becirovic echoed Erdogan's sentiments, calling the situation in Gaza "the greatest disgrace in the world."

Türkiye and Bosnia have maintained strong relations, rooted in shared cultural and historical ties. The meeting and press conference further underscored the importance of their diplomatic connection amid ongoing international crises.

RelatedBosnia and Herzegovina remembers Srebrenica genocide victims, bids farewell
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest