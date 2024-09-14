WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia, Ukraine exchange over 100 prisoners
Moscow and Kiev have carried out almost 60 exchanges of prisoners of war since the war began in February 2022.
All released Russian military personnel are currently in neighbouring Belarus. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
September 14, 2024

Russia and Ukraine held another war prisoners' exchange, with each side releasing 103 people, the Russian Defence Ministry has said.

"On September 14 of this year, as a result of a negotiation process, 103 Russian servicemen captured in the (Russia’s) Kursk region were returned from the territory controlled by the Kiev regime. In return, 103 prisoners of war of Ukraine's armed forces were returned," the ministry said in a statement.

In a surprise move, Ukraine last month sent troops into Russia's Kursk region and claimed to capture many settlements there.

"The United Arab Emirates played a humanitarian mediation role in the return of Russian servicemen from captivity,” it added.

All released Russian military personnel are currently in neighbouring Belarus. They will be transferred to Russia and will receive treatment and rehabilitation in medical institutions run by the Defense Ministry, it noted.

Russia and Ukraine have carried out almost 60 exchanges of prisoners of war since the war began in February 2022.

Before the latest swap, the two countries each exchanged 115 prisoners of war on August 24 in a swap coordinated by Türkiye and done on Turkish soil.

RelatedRussia, Ukraine exchange 115 prisoners each facilitated by UAE
SOURCE:AA
