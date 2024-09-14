Turkish Presidency's Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun calls on the US to investigate Israel's killing of activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a dual Turkish-American citizen.

"Israel targeted her to silence those who raise their voices against its brutal oppression of the Palestinian people." Altun said on his official X account.

Stating that Türkiye already launched an investigation into Israel's killing of Aysenur, Altun also noted, "We call for an international investigation. Since Aysenur was a dual Turkish-American citizen, the US must do the same and pressure the Israeli authorities for answers and full accountability. "

"The international community must end its habit of looking the other way when Israel has been committing countless crimes, ethnic cleansing and genocide. Aysenur’s martyrdom is the latest example where Israel tries to get away with impunity. It is way past time for Israeli accountability. "

"Those beautiful souls like Aysenur who cannot stand the sight of oppression will go down in history as the true heroes who fought for justice. We salute their sacrifice and honor their memory from the bottom of our hearts."

Eygi was killed by Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank last week as she was peacefully observing a protest against illegal Jewish settlements in Beita, Nablus.