The head of NATO's military committee said that Ukraine has the solid legal and military right to strike deep inside Russia to gain combat advantage — reflecting the beliefs of a number of US allies — even as the Biden administration baulks at allowing Kiev to do so using American-made weapons.

"Every nation that is attacked has the right to defend itself. And that right doesn't stop at the border of your own nation," said Admiral Rob Bauer, speaking at the close of the committee's annual meeting on Saturday, also attended by US General CQ Brown, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Bauer, of Netherlands, also added that nations have the sovereign right to put limits on the weapons they send to Ukraine.

But, standing next to him at a press briefing, Lieutenant General Karel Rehka, chief of the General Staff of the Czech Armed Forces, made it clear his nation places no such weapons restrictions on Kiev.

"We believe that the Ukrainians should decide themselves how to use it," Rehka said.

Their comments came as US President Joe Biden is weighing whether to allow Ukraine to use American-provided long-range weapons to hit deep into Russia. And they hint at the divisions over the issue.

Biden met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday, after this week's visit to Kiev by their top diplomats, who came under fresh pressure to loosen weapons restrictions.

US officials familiar with discussions said they believed Starmer was seeking Biden's approval to allow Ukraine to use British Storm Shadow missiles for expanded strikes in Russia.

Providing additional support and training for Ukraine was a key topic at the NATO chiefs' meeting, but it wasn't clear on Saturday if the debate over the US restrictions was discussed.

Many of the European nations have been vigorously supportive of Ukraine in part because they worry about being the next victim of an empowered Russia.