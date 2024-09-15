The death toll in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi has jumped to 113 and more than 320,000 people have been displaced, the junta has said.

"Around the country, 113 people have been killed, 64 are missing and 14 injured" as of the night of September 14, spokesman Zaw Min Tun said on Sunday, adding "more than 320,000 from 78,000 households were evacuated to temporary relief camps".

Adverse weather brought on by Typhoon Yagi, the strongest storm to hit Asia this year, has killed hundreds of people in Vietnam and Thailand, and flood waters from swollen rivers have inundated cities in both countries.

The flooding in Myanmar began last Monday, and at least 19 people had been killed by Friday morning.

Myanmar made a rare request for foreign aid to deal with the floods, state media reported on Saturday.

Destruction