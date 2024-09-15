The Quebec government demanded the resignation of Canada’s anti-Islamophobia representative after she sent a letter to post-secondary institutions urging them to hire more Muslim, Arab and Palestinian professors, Canadian media reported.

The letter, dated August 30, was criticised Friday by the Quebec government and it resulted in a stern rebuke demand for her resignation from Quebec’s Minister of Education Pascale Dery.

“Amira Elghawaby needs to mind her own business,” Dery wrote on X. “We are talking about the same person who has insulted Quebecers on several occasions. She has no legitimacy to ask our colleges and universities what to do. We repeat: she must resign.”

Elghawaby wrote to the heads of colleges and universities that since the start of the Israeli Gaza war on October 7, a dangerous climate has festered on post-secondary campuses.

She suggested colleges and universities could defuse the unrest by doing more to support freedom of expression, giving personnel information on Islamophobia and hiring more Muslim, Arab and Palestinian professors.​​​​​​​

Several pro-Palestinian encampments sprang up on Canadian universities this summer.

Trudeau refuses to demand her resignation