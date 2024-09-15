Gisele Pelicot, the woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband over the course of a decade so that she could be raped by dozens of men while unconscious, is becoming a symbol of France's fight against sexual violence.

Some 700 people gathered at Place de la Republique in Paris in support for the 71-year-old and all rape victims in France. Some carried banners that hailed Pelicot for speaking out about her horrific ordeal and assured other victims of sexual violence that they are not alone. “Victims, we believe you. Rapists, we see you,” one banner said.

Since the beginning of the extraordinary trial on Sept. 2, during which Pelicot will face 51 of her alleged rapists, she has been praised for her courage and composure.

First, there was her decision to keep the trial public — after the court had initially suggested that it be held behind closed doors. She allowed journalists to publish her full name, and the court to exhibit explicit videos recorded by her husband showing men engaging in sexual intercourses with her naked, inert body.

She has said her decisions were in solidarity with other women who go unrecognised as victims of sexual crimes.

Related Palestinian detainees face torture, rape in Israeli prisons — lawyer

'No special type of rapist'

“It’s very important to be here because we need to talk about the rape culture,” said Anna Toumazoff, an activist and one of the organisers of the Paris protest. “After seven years of MeToo, we know that there is not a special type of victim. We are also collectively realising that there is no special type of a rapist.”

Despite several waves of the #Metoo reckoning in France, which featured several high profile women speaking publicly about the trauma they’ve endured after years of sexual abuse, protesters said that much of the violence remains unreported and often goes unpunished.

On September 5, Pelicot spoke about her ordeal in public for the first time since police officers, four years ago, called her in to tell her the unthinkable. With a calm and clear voice, she detailed the horror of discovering that her former spouse had been sedating her and invited at least 72 strangers into their house in Provence to have sex with her.

“For me, everything collapses,” she testified. “These are scenes of barbarity, of rape.”