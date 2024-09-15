Restoration work is underway at the 3,000-year-old Temple of Hecate in Lagina, an ancient religious site in Türkiye’s southwestern province of Mugla.

The temple, a centre of ancient pagan beliefs, is one of the most significant remnants of the ancient Caria region.

Professor Bilal Sogut, head of the Lagina Excavation Team, noted that the team works year-round, conducting excavation, restoration, and drawing activities at the site.

He highlighted that Lagina, one of the two religious centres of the ancient city of Stratonikeia, is significant due to the presence of a temple dedicated to the ancient goddess Hecate.

The temple is the largest known sacred area and temple dedicated to Hecate, an ancient pagan goddess associated with witchcraft, magic, and the moon.

Preserving an ancient treasure