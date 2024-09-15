SpaceX's Polaris Dawn crew returned safely to Earth, concluding a groundbreaking five-day mission that included the first-ever commercial spacewalk, private firm SpaceX announced.

The Crew Dragon capsule, carrying mission commander Jared Isaacman, former US Air Force pilot Scott "Kidd" Poteet, and SpaceX engineers Anna Menon and Sarah Gillis, landed in the Gulf of Mexico at 0737GMT Sunday off the coast of Dry Tortugas, Florida.

The Polaris Dawn mission achieved several milestones, including reaching an unprecedented altitude of 1,400 kilometres from Earth, besting the 1966 Gemini 11 record.

This mission also marked the highest human orbit since NASA’s Apollo Program ended in 1972. Gillis and Menon became the first women to reach such a distance from Earth.

A highlight of the mission was the historic spacewalk conducted by Isaacman and Gillis early Thursday morning. This private spacewalk, or extravehicular activity (EVA), was the first of its kind.

"Back at home we all have a lot of work to do, but from here – looks like a perfect world," Isaacman said of the experience.

The Crew Dragon capsule successfully performed a "de-orbit burn" to manage re-entry, enduring temperatures up to 1,900 Celsius as it re-entered Earth’s atmosphere.

Parachutes were deployed to slow the descent before the capsule splashed down.