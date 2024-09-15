Jordan's King Abdullah II has nominated his chief of staff to be the new prime minister, the royal palace said, charging him with forming a government after parliamentary elections.

"King Abdullah on Sunday tasked Jaafar Hassan with forming a new government," a palace statement said.

The outgoing premier, Bisher Khasawneh, submitted his resignation to the king earlier on Sunday.

Under the kingdom's constitution, the government usually resigns after legislative elections. It is the king who appoints the prime minister, not parliament which has limited powers.

As well as being chief of staff, the 56-year-old Jaafar Hassan was previously planning minister.

In Tuesday's election the opposition party, the Islamic Action Front, became the largest in parliament, winning 31 out of the 138 seats.

The IAF is a political offshoot of the Muslim Brotherhood in Jordan, and the result gives them their largest representation since 1989.

Despite a low turnout of 32 percent, the party's success came with voters frustrated about economic woes and Israel's brutal war on Gaza.