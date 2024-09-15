WORLD
Dozens drown as boat capsizes in Nigeria: President
Police spokesperson has said that five people were rescued, but 40 are still missing.
The boat was carrying mostly farmers who use the crossing regularly to sell produce at the markets and locals say they’re often overloaded. / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Rabiul Islam
September 15, 2024

A boat carrying mostly farmers capsized on a river in northwest Nigeria, drowning at least 40 people, PresidentBolaTinubu has said.

The accident happened in Zamfara state, as farmers were trying to get to their land, Tinubu said in a statement on Sunday.

The president promised support for the victims and directed emergency agencies to assess the incident.

Yazid Abubakar, a police spokesperson in Zamfara, said the accident happened on Saturday and that five people were rescued, but 40 are still missing. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the boat when it went down.

The boat was carrying mostly farmers who use the crossing regularly to sell produce at the markets and locals say they’re often overloaded.

Zamfara state is rampant with armed groups who kidnap for ransom, steel cattle and engage in illegal mining.

Boat accidents are common in remote communities across Nigeria because of overloading and boats that are in poor condition.

In August, more than 20 people died in a boat accident on a river in southern Nigeria after the engine exploded.

Most boats don’t carry life jackets or have proper safety measures in place, say locals.

RelatedMassive flooding in Nigeria's Maiduguri kills 30 people, displaces scores
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
