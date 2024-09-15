The Israeli army has admitted that the three hostages whose bodies were discovered last December were killed by Israeli air strikes on Gaza.

The army has officially informed the families of hostages Ron Sherman (a soldier), Nik Beizer (a soldier), and Elia Toledano that they were killed in an air strike on Gaza, Israel’s Channel 12 reported.

On Monday, Channel 12 reported that the Israeli army was unaware of the presence of the three hostages “near a senior Hamas official who was targeted,” resulting in their deaths alongside him.

The channel noted that the Israeli army knew about these details since last February but chose not to release them to the public.

In December, the Israeli army announced that the bodies of three hostages taken alive by Hamas on Oct. 7 had been recovered.

At the time, the Israeli army stated that their bodies were found in a tunnel in Gaza and confirmed that an investigation into the incident had been launched.

According to the broadcaster, “In January, the families of the three hostages were informed of the pathological findings, which indicated that the two soldiers and the third hostage were in the tunnel where the commander of the northern division in Gaza, Ahmad Ghandour, was killed.”

However, the army refused to acknowledge this information, claiming that the cause of death could not be determined, whether from suffocation or poisoning.