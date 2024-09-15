At the 7th International Al Jazeera Balkans Documentary Film Festival (AJB DOC), held in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, TRT World's investigative documentary Holy Redemption was showcased.

The documentary, created under challenging conditions, takes a deep dive into the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Directed and produced by Jose Carlos Soares, Tanju Sahin, and Aslihan Eker Cakmak, Holy Redemption was filmed two months after the Israeli onslaught on Gaza began on October 7.

The team navigated a difficult infiltration into radical Israeli settler groups in the occupied West Bank to complete the documentary. Speaking to an Anadolu correspondent, the documentary's director Soares noted that the documentary aims to present facts rather than opinions. “The documentary doesn’t reflect our thoughts. In 53 minutes, you won’t find any personal reflections. What you will hear are the genuine thoughts of the people we interviewed,” he said.