Monday, September 16, 2024

1815 GMT — The UN has highlighted the impact of ongoing mass evacuation orders in Gaza by the Israeli army, saying that the orders now cover more than 85 percent of Gaza.

"As of 16 September, more than 55 evacuation orders remain in effect, covering more than 85 percent of Gaza. The latest evacuation order was issued in northern Gaza on Saturday," Spokesman Stephane Dujarric said during a news conference, citing Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Saying that "repeated displacements are also separating families," Dujarric added it is also "eroding social protection systems, particularly for women and children."

More updates 👇

1913 GMT — Israeli defence minister tells US envoy ‘military action’ needed to return Israelis to homes in north

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has told a US envoy that military action against Lebanese Hezbollah is necessary to enable Israelis’ return to their homes in northern Israel.

Speaking to visiting US envoy Amos Hochstein, Gallant said negotiations are no longer a viable option to restore calm along the northern border with Lebanon.

“The only way left to ensure the return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes will be via military action,” Gallant told Hochstein during their meeting in Tel Aviv, according to an Israeli Defence Ministry statement.

1833 GMT — Houthi official says group received 'temptations' from US to stop Yemeni attacks

Member of the Iran-aligned Yemeni Houthi movement's political bureau, Mohammed al Bukhaiti, has said to Qatar's Al Jazeera TV that the group received "temptations" from the United States to acknowledge their Sanaa government in an effort to stop Yemeni attacks.

The remarks came a day after a Houthi ballistic missile reached central Israel for the first time.

1813 GMT — Initial probe into US citizen's killing does not exonerate Israeli security forces, State Dept says

Israel's initial findings on the killing of Turkish-US citizen Ayşenur Ezgi Eygi do not exonerate Israeli security forces, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said, warning that Washington would consider other measures if it is not satisfied with a full Israeli probe.

Israel has acknowledged that its troops shot 26-year-old Eygi on Sept. 6 as she took part in a protest against settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank, but says it was an unintentional act during a demonstration that turned violent.

1804 GMT — Finish Gaza deal now, Israel opposition leader says in US

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has called for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to seal a Gaza truce deal immediately, as he met top US officials in Washington.

"I believe that any political interests should be set aside for this. This is way more important," Lapid told reporters outside the State Department after meeting Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Israel as a nation will not heal unless we will bring them back home," Lapid said of the hostages. "This is essential to our existence."

"It's doable," he said. "We can do a hostage deal -- and we need to do it."

1759 GMT — UN rapporteur says Israel's 'militarisation of water' part of 'water, territorial apartheid' policy

The UN special rapporteur on the human rights to safe drinking water and sanitation has said that Israel's "militarisation of water" in the Occupied Palestinian Territory is part of its "water and territorial apartheid" policy.

Noting that the Gaza population lives on an average of 4.7 litres of water per person per day, ​​​​​​Pedro Arrojo-Agudo, in a press briefing in Geneva, reminded that it is far below the World Health Organization's set minimum requirement in emergencies —15 litres.

The only natural source of fresh water is the coastal aquifer, Arrojo-Agudo said, adding that the population of 2.3 million in Gaza has been forced to pump three times more water than the aquifer receives through natural replenishment, resulting in "intense marine intrusion and salinisation."

"In addition, Israel has been blocking 70 percent of the materials needed to build and operate sewage treatment plants as 'dual-use,' preventing proper sewage treatment, which has led to progressive faecal contamination of groundwater," he added.

1744 GMT — US still working on revised proposal for Gaza ceasefire deal, says State Dept

The United States is still working with mediators Egypt and Qatar to present a revised proposal for a ceasefire in the war on Gaza, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has said.

Miller told reporters he does not have a timetable for the proposal, which has been expected for several weeks, but said Washington wanted to make sure it is a proposal that can get Israel and Hamas to an ultimate agreement.

1716 GMT — Israel risks 'pariah' status over Gaza 'genocide': UN experts

United Nations rights experts have warned that Israel risked becoming an international "pariah" over its "genocide" in Gaza, suggesting that the country's UN membership should be called into question.

Several independent UN experts decried what they said was Israel's escalating violence and rights violations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, its disregard for international court rulings and verbal attacks on the UN itself.

The rapporteurs, who are appointed by the UN Human Rights Council but who do not speak on behalf of the UN, also slammed Western countries' "double standards" and insisted Israel needed to face consequences for its actions.

1657 GMT — Palestinian president Abbas to travel Tuesday to Spain: official

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas is set to travel Tuesday to Madrid, an official in his office has said, after the first Palestinian ambassador to Spain presented his credentials to Spanish King Felipe VI.

Abbas is due to meet King Felipe and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, whose government formally recognised a Palestinian state in May, before heading to New York to attend the United Nations General Assembly, the official said.

1625 GMT — Hamas chief says ready for 'long war' in Gaza

Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar has said the Palestinian resistance group had ample resources to sustain its fight against Israel, with support from regional allies, nearly a year into the Gaza war.

Sinwar, who last month replaced slain politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh, said in a letter to the group's Yemeni allies that "we have prepared ourselves to fight a long battle of attrition".

1439 GMT — Italian, British premiers call for immediate end of war on Gaza

Italian Prime Giorgio Meloni and her British counterpart Keir Starmer have pledged to keep on working to achieve an end to hostilities in the Middle East.

“We are united in our support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. We want to see the release of all hostages, desperately needed humanitarian aid flowing into Gaza, and a calming of tensions on the West Bank in particular,” Starmer told journalists after meeting his Italian counterpart in Rome.

“And of course, as we discussed, none of this is easy, but it is urgent and it is vital. So we will keep working together to resolve this crisis and end the suffering on all sides,” he added.

1437 GMT — Israel kills more Palestinians in Gaza as ceasefire calls grow

Eight more Palestinians have been killed in fresh Israeli air strikes across Gaza, the Civil Defence Service said.

Three people lost their lives when an Israeli aircraft shelled a group of civilians in northern Gaza, the service said in a statement.

Two more people were killed in another attack on a tractor north of Rafah in southern Gaza, it added.

In a separate statement, the civil defence said three Palestinians were killed after an Israeli air strike on a home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza.

1419 GMT — UN refugee calls for ‘humanitarian pauses’ to administer 2nd dose of polio vaccine to Gaza children

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has called for “humanitarian pauses” to provide children in Gaza with a second dose of polio vaccines.

“UNRWA and partners vaccinated hundreds of thousands of children, reaching 90 percent vaccination coverage,” UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini posted on X.

“Our next challenge is to provide children with their second dose at the end of September,” he said.

The UNRWA chief said the first phase of the polio vaccination campaign showed that “when there is a political will, assistance can be provided without disruption”.

“While new pauses will be needed to undertake the campaign safely, what people in Gaza urgently need, wherever they are is ceasefire now.”

1419 GMT — Hamas chief tells Yemen's Houthis their latest attack sent a message to Israel

Hamas chief Yehya Sinwar has said a Houthi attack on Sunday had sent a message to Israel, in a letter sent to Yemen's Houthis' leader Abdul Malik al Houthi, the Houthi-affiliated Al-Massirah TV reported.