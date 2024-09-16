"Shogun," a big-budget epic set in the intricate and violent courts of feudal Japan, won the Emmy for best drama series, the first-ever non-English language winner.

On Sunday, It beat "The Crown," "Fallout," "The Gilded Age," "The Morning Show," "Mr & Mrs Smith," "Slow Horses" and "3 Body Problem."

Meanwhile, "Hacks," the story of an ageing comedienne seeking to reinvent herself and the young writer trying to help her, won the Emmy for best comedy series.

The HBO show bested favourite "The Bear," as well as "Abbott Elementary," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Only Murders in the Building," "Palm Royale," "Reservation Dogs," and "What We Do in the Shadows."

Word-of-mouth smash "Baby Reindeer" won the Emmy for best limited or anthology series.

Other awards