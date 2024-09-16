WORLD
2 MIN READ
Mpox cases rise to 18 in Philippines
5 infected patients have recovered, released from isolation, says health chief.
Mpox cases rise to 18 in Philippines
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern on Aug. 14. / Photo: Reuters / Others
Sena SerimSena Serim
September 16, 2024

The number of mpox cases climbed to 18 in the Philippines, the Southeast Asian nation’s health chief has said.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said five of the 18 infected patients “have recovered and released from isolation.”

The 11 other cases are undergoing home isolation.

“What’s good is, that all the 18 cases we picked up have not yet spread the virus to others,” Herbosa said.

He added the archipelago nation also saw dengue cases increase by 68 percent this year.

There are some 208,000 cases in the country.

RelatedUNICEF issues emergency tender for mpox vaccines

A new variant

RECOMMENDED

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared mpox a public health emergency of international concern on Aug. 14, after the new variant that appears to spread more easily between people, was identified, emphasizing that mpox is “not the new COVID.”

According to the WHO, the African region is now experiencing an increase in cases, with 14 countries affected.

Almost all reported cases across Africa are in DR Congo, where the majority of the over 500 mpox deaths have been recorded.

Mpox infections cause flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions, and they spread through close physical contact. It can also be spread by touching virus-infected objects like bedding, clothing, and towels.

The disease is usually mild, but it can be fatal.

Vaccines, which are thought to be an important measure in preventing the spread, arrived in DR Congo recently.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest