The number of mpox cases climbed to 18 in the Philippines, the Southeast Asian nation’s health chief has said.

Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said five of the 18 infected patients “have recovered and released from isolation.”

The 11 other cases are undergoing home isolation.

“What’s good is, that all the 18 cases we picked up have not yet spread the virus to others,” Herbosa said.

He added the archipelago nation also saw dengue cases increase by 68 percent this year.

There are some 208,000 cases in the country.

Related UNICEF issues emergency tender for mpox vaccines

A new variant