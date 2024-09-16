Supporters of the PKK terrorist organisation held a provocative demonstration in France's southern city of Marseille over the weekend, where they freely distributed terror propaganda at a so-called festival.

The demonstration saw PKK supporters carrying banners symbolising the group and demanding the release of its ringleader, Abdullah Ocalan, who has been imprisoned by Türkiye since1999.

The French foreign ministry has yet to respond to questions regarding why the demonstration was permitted, given that the PKK is recognised as a terrorist organisation by both the European Union and France.

In 2021, Türkiye criticised French President Emmanuel Macron for meeting with members of the so-called Syrian Democratic Council, which is a political front primarily made up of members of the terrorist group YPG/PKK.

The Turkish government has repeatedly called on France and other European countries to take a stronger stance against the PKK and its affiliates.

The terrorist group is not only a threat to Türkiye's national security, but it also undermines social peace and public order in Europe.

French support for PKK

With the outbreak of civil war in Syria in 2011, the YPG/PKK discovered an opportunity to carve out a region in northern Syria by taking advantage of the turmoil. France was its greatest supporter among European countries.