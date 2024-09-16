TÜRKİYE
Want to slackline between continents? It can only happen in Istanbul
Jaan Roose becomes the first person to slackline across continents, passing from Asia to Europe above Türkiye's Istanbul Strait.
After completing his crossing, the Estonian athlete walked some distance on the rope while holding the Turkish flag. / Photo: AA / AA
September 16, 2024

Estonian athlete and daredevil Jaan Roose, a three-time world champion in slacklining, has become the first person to walk the webbing across continents, passing from Asia to Europe across the Istanbul Strait.

"I made history, and I’m very happy," Roose said following the Continental Pass event on Sunday.

The slackliner successfully crossed from Asia to Europe in 47 minutes, walking on a 1,074-meter-long special rope.

Roose said that the Istanbul Strait, with its "thousands of years of cultural significance and incredible natural beauty," combined with changing weather conditions and strong sea currents, was truly a unique place for such an achievement.

Last year, Roose completed the world’s longest slackline walk between two buildings in Qatar.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
