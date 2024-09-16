WORLD
Top diplomats of West African breakaway alliance meet in Mali
The foreign ministers of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso convene in Bamako aim to enhance regional diplomacy and counter security threats posed by terror groups.
The three West African nations withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States, which had threatened to intervene militarily in Niger following a coup in that country last year in July. /  Photo:  @GoitaAssimi / Others
By Esra YAGMUR
September 16, 2024

The top diplomats of the West African states of Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso are meeting to “identify actions and measures” for coordination among the member nations of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Abdoulaye Diop of Mali, Jean Marie Karamoko Traore of Burkina Faso, and Niger's Bakary Yaou Sangare are meeting on Monday in Mali 's capital Bamako, following preparatory meetings held since Friday by the alliance's senior officials.

“The responsibility … is to develop, consolidate, improve, finalize, and submit for validation by (Foreign) Ministers, the documents relating to the operationalization of the AES Confederation,” said Seydou Coulibaly, the general secretary of Mali's Foreign Ministry.

Coulibaly hosted senior officials from Niger and Burkina Faso over the weekend to prepare for the meeting of the top diplomats.

Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger are three nations that formed the AES last year on September 16 and later announced the creation of a joint military force to counter spiralling security challenges posed in their countries by terror groups.

The three West African nations withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States, which had threatened to intervene militarily in Niger following a coup in that country last year in July.

The three countries, with a combined population of 72 million, are affected by instability caused by terror groups.

New confederation

In July this year, the leaders of the three military regimes held their first joint summit in the Nigerien capital of Niamey, where they announced a confederation of three Sahel states.

Coulibaly said the meeting discussed measures for the coordination of diplomatic action and examined the draft texts linked to the establishment of the bodies under the AES Confederation.

They also discussed coordinating positions on bilateral and multilateral issues.

“The results of this meeting will have a significant impact on the establishment of the bodies of our Confederation and on the definition of our strategic vision for the years to come” he said.

