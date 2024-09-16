They parachute from the sky, accumulate M416 rifles, grenades and bullet-proof vests, and then head to the school, the shelter or prison to kill their opponents. And while they are doing all this on the PUBG game, terrorists in Pakistan also plan real-world attacks.

Police in Pakistani’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders Afghanistan, say they have arrested five terrorists associated with the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group who dropped messages in the PUBG mobile app to communicate with each other.

“This was the first time I came across something like this,” Zahid Ullah, the District Police Officer of Swat, tells TRT World.

“Generally, these militants use WhatsApp. But these militants found other ways to exchange messages.”

The five terrorists, aged between 18 and late 20s, were allegedly behind the deadly August 28 attack on a police station in the restive Swat region in which one policeman was killed.

The police used CCTV cameras to track them down.

“I don’t know much about PubG since I don’t play. But apparently, it’s popular among kids, and they can make chat groups and talk to each other there,” says Zahid Ullah.

TTP, a designated terrorist group, has been behind a deadly insurgency in Pakistan for years. Even though TTP is a separate entity from the Afghan Taliban, Islamabad accuses Kabul of giving shelter to TTP members who regularly move across the porous border between the two neighbours.

Afghanistan denies the charges.

The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies says in 2023, more than 600 people, including security soldiers and civilians, were killed in approximately 423 attacks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province where TTP is most active.

In June, Pakistan announced a counter-insurgency operation to flush out TTP terrorists from the mountainous border region.

Tensions have been high with the Afghan Taliban since Pakistan's forces carried out aerial strikes inside Afghanistan’s southeastern Paktika and Khost provinces in March this year.

Security officials say tracking TTP group remains difficult since they can easily cross the porous border. Technology has further allowed them to coordinate and hide their movements.