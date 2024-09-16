In a recent blunder, the Israeli Foreign Ministry prematurely condemned the International Criminal Court (ICC) for issuing arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

The problem is that the ICC has never issued any warrant.

The brief statement in English was posted on the ministry’s website and circulated on social media before being swiftly removed, but only after it became a laughing stock.

According to Israeli officials, the incident was attributed to “human error,” but some speculate there might be more to the story.

Spying on ICC

For months, the ICC has been deliberating a request by Prosecutor Karim Khan to issue international arrest warrants for the two Israeli leaders over alleged war crimes committed in Palestinian territories during the war on Gaza.

Although the court has yet to issue any official decision, Israel’s hasty condemnation raises questions about Israel's surveillance of the ICC.

Israel has long been known to employ sophisticated intelligence operations, monitoring international legal bodies to gain advanced knowledge of looming decisions.