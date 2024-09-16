The Taliban has suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN said.

News of the suspension was relayed to UN agencies on Monday right before the September immunisation campaign was due to start.

No reason was given for the suspension, and no one from the Taliban administration was immediately available for comment.

Afghanistan is one of two countries in which the spread of the potentially fatal, paralysing disease has never been stopped.

Recent policy discussions

A top official from the World Health Organization said it was aware of discussions to move away from house-to-house vaccinations and instead have immunisations in places like mosques.

The WHO has confirmed 18 polio cases in Afghanistan this year, all but two in the south of the country. That's up from six cases in 2023.