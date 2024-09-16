A ship carrying 2,955 tonnes of humanitarian aid, prepared under the leadership of the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), has been dispatched from Mersin International Port to Sudan.

In coordination with AFAD and the Mersin Governorate, and with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Turkish Red Crescent and 12 non-governmental organisations, a relief operation has been launched for Sudan.

The 2,955 tonnes of aid, including food, hygiene, shelter, and health materials, as well as generators, tents, and a mobile bakery, were loaded onto the ship named "Sea Horse" at the port.

Speaking at a farewell ceremony at the port on Monday, AFAD vice-president Hamza Tasdelen said they were sending the second aid ship to Sudan.

"Today we have gathered here to send almost 3,000 tonnes of aid. This includes some 18,500 tents, over 17,000 blankets and various shelter materials, 1,000 tonnes of flour and nearly 500 tonnes of food packages," he added.

Tasdelen mentioned that the first ship they sent from Mersin arrived in Sudan 19 July with 2,500 tonnes of aid.

He noted that there are problems in the region close to Türkiye, including ongoing internal conflicts, drought and excessive rainfall in Sudan.

Highlighting the efforts being made to support and help Sudan, Tasdelen added, "Our country continues to stand by all of humanity, regardless of religion, language, or race, across the world."