Some public figures are honoured with namesake buildings or monuments. Veteran broadcaster Connie Chung has a strain of marijuana and hundreds of Asian American women as legacies.

Chung was contacted five years ago by a fellow journalist, Connie Wang, whose Chinese immigrant parents gave her the chance as a preschooler to pick an Americanised first name.

She thought of Connie, after the pretty woman she saw on TV, and also suggested some random cartoon characters. Her parents chose wisely.

After reaching college, Wang learned she was part of a special sorority.

There were all sorts of Asian American Connies around her, many given the name by parents who saw Chung as a smart, accomplished woman whose professional success their daughters could aspire to.

Until Wang told her this, Chung had no idea.

“I was flabbergasted,” she said. “I'm not a crybaby, and I really bawled.”

Clearly, a career in television news had a greater impact than she knew. Chung, now 78, tells stories about her life in a new memoir 10 years in the writing and on sale Tuesday, titled — what else? — “Connie.”

She dishes and names names