WORLD
2 MIN READ
First Palestinian ambassador to Spain presents credentials
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez says a bilateral summit between Spain and Palestine would be held before the end of the year.
First Palestinian ambassador to Spain presents credentials
The head of state welcomed Housni Abdel Wahed to the royal palace in Madrid. / Photo: X/@CasaReal / Others
By Staff Reporter
September 16, 2024

The first Palestinian ambassador to Spain has presented his credentials to Spanish King Felipe VI after Madrid in May formally recognised an independent Palestinian state.

The head of state welcomed Housni Abdel Wahed to the royal palace in Madrid on Monday for the traditional ceremony for newly appointed foreign ambassadors to Spain.

Wahed had been the head of the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Madrid since 2022 and he enjoyed a similar status to that of an ambassador.

However, he officially changed rank after Spain along with Ireland and Norway formally recognised an independent Palestinian state comprising Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

RECOMMENDED

The three countries said at the time they hoped their decision would spur other European countries to follow suit and accelerate efforts towards securing a ceasefire in Israel's war on Gaza.

Israel has condemned the decision, saying it bolsters Hamas — the Palestinian resistance group.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, one of the staunchest critics in Europe of Israel's Gaza offensive, announced earlier this month that a bilateral summit between Spain and Palestine would be held before the end of the year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes once again in occupied West Bank
CAF slaps Senegal, Morocco with sanctions after explosive Cup of Nations Final
Record after record: Gold skyrockets, passes $5,500 per ounce benchmark
Myanmar junta-backed party's win ensures the military stays in power: analysts
Trump-era trade stress has Western powers looking towards China
US resumes Somalia food aid after WFP warehouse damage
EU expected to put Iran's Revolutionary Guards on 'terrorist list'
Japan sees record number of child suicides in second consecutive year
New malaria vaccines are helping Ghana's children survive, but aid cuts threaten progress
Iran warns Trump may start a war but cannot control 'how it ends'
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
China pledges to transform into world-leading space power, vows to develop space tourism
Dollar wobbles as investors see increasing risks
China executes 11 Myanmar telecom scam gang members
ASEAN urged to uphold rule of law as ‘unilateral actions’ threaten regional order