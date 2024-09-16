WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye 'closely monitors' aftermath of fire killing 2 citizens in Germany
Turkish mother, her 5-year-old son lost their lives in Sunday blaze.
Türkiye 'closely monitors' aftermath of fire killing 2 citizens in Germany
"We expect Israel to immediately rectify this grave mistake and to cease its merciless and indiscriminate actions against the civilian population in Gaza," the statement added. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Meryem Demirhan
September 16, 2024

Türkiye has said that it is “closely monitoring” the aftermath of a weekend fire in Germany that killed two Turkish citizens.

“Our Consulate General in Berlin has done inspections at the burned building. Developments are being closely monitored,” said the country’s Foreign Ministry on X on Monday.

The ministry added that local authorities have launched an investigation into the deadly blaze.

A Turkish mother and her five-year-old son died after a fire broke out at a three-story house in a town near Berlin, authorities said on Monday.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of Sunday at a shop in the town of Eberswalde in Brandenburg, officials said.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedTürkiye calls for investigation into Solingen fire in Germany

At least six other people were injured in the fire, four of them seriously, according to fire department officials.

It was reported that there was a kebab shop on the building's ground floor and that the cause of the fire is unknown.

Police spokesman Roland Kamenz told public broadcaster RBB that authorities were investigating in all directions, without ruling out any potential causes, including arson or a technical defect.

Past years have seen arson attacks in Germany on the residences of Turkish immigrant families.

Explore
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
Trump withdraws invite for Canada's Carney to join 'Board of Peace'
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election