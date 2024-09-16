WORLD
2 MIN READ
US military 'completes' full withdrawal from Niger
The United States had over 1,000 troops in Niger, including a major drone base near Agadez, but the African country scrapped a cooperation deal with the US.
US military 'completes' full withdrawal from Niger
US Air Force, Maj. Gen. Kenneth P. Ekman speaks to military members in front of a "Welcome to Niamey" sign depicting American military vehicles at Air Base 101 in Niger / Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
By Staff Reporter
September 16, 2024

The United States military has announced it completed its withdrawal from Niger, after the African country demanded that its troops depart.

The two countries "announce that the withdrawal of US forces and assets from Niger is complete," US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Monday.

"The safe, orderly, and responsible withdrawal was completed without complications, by the mutually decided date of September 15, 2024," AFRICOM said.

The United States had more than 1,000 troops in Niger as part of anti-militant missions in several Sahel nations of West Africa, including a major drone base near Agadez.

However, Niamey scrapped a military cooperation deal with Washington after the 2023 coup.

Niger in recent years has been a lynchpin in US and French strategy to combat militants in West Africa.

RECOMMENDED

The July 26, 2023 coup in Niger has seen the new regime force the French and US military out of the country.

The US withdrawal from Niger kicked off in May, two months after the government said it was ending a military cooperation agreement with Washington, claiming the presence of US soldiers was now "illegal."

For around a decade, Niger has been grappling with bloody violence by armed groups linked to the Daesh terror group and Al-Qaeda, and has also had to contend with violence from Boko Haram.

RelatedUS forces withdraw from Niger, lose strategic African position
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
Trump withdraws invite for Canada's Carney to join 'Board of Peace'
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election